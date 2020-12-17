TABLE - Pakistan reserves unchanged at $13,298.8 week ending Dec 11

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves remain unchanged at $188 million to $13,298.8 million in the week ending Dec 11, compared to $13,298.5 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 11 Held by the State $13,298.8 mln $13,298.5 mln 0.002 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,080.8 mln $7,103.9 mln -0.3 commercial banks Total $20,379.6 mln $20,402.4 mln -0.1 During week ending December 11, State Bank reserves remain unchanged at $13,298.8, central bank statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)