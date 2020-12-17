Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

TABLE - Pakistan reserves unchanged at $13,298.8 week ending Dec 11

By Reuters Staff

    KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves remain unchanged at $188 million to $13,298.8
million in the week ending Dec 11, compared to $13,298.5 million
in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday.
     RESERVES        Week ending    Previous Week  Change/pct
   ($ billions)         Dec 11                     
 Held by the State  $13,298.8 mln   $13,298.5 mln     0.002
 Bank of Pakistan                                  
      Held by       $7,080.8 mln    $7,103.9 mln      -0.3
 commercial banks                                  
       Total        $20,379.6 mln   $20,402.4 mln     -0.1
    During week ending December 11, State Bank reserves remain
unchanged at $13,298.8, central bank statement said on Thursday.
    
    
     
    

 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
