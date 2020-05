KARACHI, Pakistan, May 19 (Reuters) - Tuesday's closing rupee rates at 1100 GMT in the kerb market from the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan: Currency Buying rate Selling rate U.S. dollar 160.30 160.80 Euro 172.50 174.50 Pound sterling 196.00 198.00 Japanese yen 1.44 1.47 Saudi riyal 41.80 42.20 UAE dirham 42.85 43.25 (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)