ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Council, a top decision-making body, on Wednesday allowed the import of cotton and yarn from India, sources said, a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The ECC meeting was still ongoing, and was due to debate the import of sugar from India.