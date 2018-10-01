FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 11:47 AM / in 2 hours

Pakistan inflation eases to 5.12 pct in year to Sept

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation eased to 5.12 percent in September from 5.84 percent a month earlier, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices fell 0.06 percent in September.

The fall in inflation was mostly driven by a dip in the cost of vegetables. But Pakistan’s central bank warned over the weekend rising oil prices and four currency devaluations since December were likely to push up underlying inflation.

The State Bank of Pakistan raised key rates by 100 basis points on Saturday to ease inflation fears and plug a widening current account gap. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Nick Macfie)

