Pakistan July consumer inflation accelerates to 10.3%

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s consumer inflation rate accelerated to 10.3% year-on-year in July, from 8.9% a month earlier, driven by higher food and fuel prices, the Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, underlining the growing squeeze on household budgets.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which make up a third of the overall basket used to calculate inflation, rose 7.9% with big jumps in the prices of staples including onions, pulses and sugar. There was also a 143% rise in gas prices and a 23% rise in petrol prices from the same month a year earlier. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)