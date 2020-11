A vendor waters the vegetables at a stall in Islamabad, Pakistan July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir/Files

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan’s annual inflation was up 8.9 percent in October year-on-year, the state Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday on its website, slowing from a 9.0 percent annual rise in the previous month.

Increases in the prices of fruits, vegetables, eggs, pulses, fresh milk and chicken underpinned the latest rise in the consumer price index, the bureau said.