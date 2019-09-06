Switzerland Market Report
September 6, 2019 / 2:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Gunvor comes out top in Pakistan LNG tender

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Gunvor submitted the lowest bids to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan for six cargo delivery slots out of the 10 cargoes sought by Pakistan LNG, a document on the Pakistani company’s website showed on Friday.

DXT Commodities, Vitol, a unit of PetroChina and Socar Trading submitted the lowest bids for the remaining four delivery slots, the document showed.

The prices offered ranged from 8.3% of Brent crude oil prices for a late October cargo, submitted by Vitol, to 10.9% of Brent for a late December cargo, submitted by Gunvor. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below