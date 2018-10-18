New Pakistani government seeks to renegotiate LNG terminal deals - minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s new government will seek to renegotiate agreements for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals, the country’s petroleum minister said on Thursday.

Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the previous government agreed to pay too much on the terminal deals with Pakistani conglomorate Engro Corp for the terminals in Karachi, only one of which has been built.

“The decision is that this will be renegotiated with the parties,” Khan said. (Writing by Kay Johnson Editing by Alexandra Hudson)