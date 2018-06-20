Trader Gunvor leads in bids for Pakistan LNG tender cargoes

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - A tender by Pakistan to purchase six liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in July and August has drawn six bids by trader Gunvor, three by Vitol and two by Trafigura, trade sources said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan LNG said it qualified all three companies for the tender, bids for which were submitted on Tuesday.

According to trade sources, Gunvor bid for all six delivery windows.

Pakistan LNG said it received 11 bids in total, corresponding to the total revealed by trade sources. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)