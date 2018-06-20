FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 20, 2018 / 6:51 AM / in an hour

Trader Gunvor leads in bids for Pakistan LNG tender cargoes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - A tender by Pakistan to purchase six liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in July and August has drawn six bids by trader Gunvor, three by Vitol and two by Trafigura, trade sources said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan LNG said it qualified all three companies for the tender, bids for which were submitted on Tuesday.

According to trade sources, Gunvor bid for all six delivery windows.

Pakistan LNG said it received 11 bids in total, corresponding to the total revealed by trade sources. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.