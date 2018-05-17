Pakistan, Abu Dhabi appoint TechnipFMC to manage 250,000-bpd refinery project

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) -

* Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (PARCO), a joint venture between the governments of Pakistan and Abu Dhabi, said on Thursday it has appointed TechnipFMC to manage a 250,000-barrels-per-day refinery project

* TechnipFMC will manage the pre-engineering, procurement and construction activities for the project to be built near Karachi, the company said in an e-mailed statement

* PARCO is a 60:40 joint venture between the Pakistan government and Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Mubadala Investment Company (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)