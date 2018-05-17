FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
May 17, 2018 / 8:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistan, Abu Dhabi appoint TechnipFMC to manage 250,000-bpd refinery project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) -

* Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (PARCO), a joint venture between the governments of Pakistan and Abu Dhabi, said on Thursday it has appointed TechnipFMC to manage a 250,000-barrels-per-day refinery project

* TechnipFMC will manage the pre-engineering, procurement and construction activities for the project to be built near Karachi, the company said in an e-mailed statement

* PARCO is a 60:40 joint venture between the Pakistan government and Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Mubadala Investment Company (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.