CORRECTED-Ousted Pakistani PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years in prison

(Corrects paragraph 1 spelling of lawyer’s surname to Abbasi)

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (Reuters) - A Pakistani anti-corruption court on Friday sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison over the purchase of upscale London flats, prosecution lawyer Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said.

Sharif, who is in London tending to his critically ill wife, is expected to appeal. His daughter Maryam, widely seen as his political heir, was sentenced to a seven-year term, Geo TV and several other TV channels said.

Sharif has previously described the court proceedings against him as politically motivated and a judicial witchhunt. (Reporting by Saad Sayeed; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)