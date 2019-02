Feb 4 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Monday it lowered Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating to ‘B-‘ from ‘B’, citing diminished growth prospects, as well as elevated external and fiscal stresses.

S&P maintained Pakistan’s rating outlook at ‘stable’.

Fitch in December had downgraded Pakistan’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to ‘B-‘ from ‘B’, while giving the sovereign a ‘stable’ outlook. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)