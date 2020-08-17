Energy
August 17, 2020 / 9:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Pakistan army chief arrives in Saudi Arabia to revive strained ties

RIYADH, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s army chief arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, its embassy in Riyadh said, amid a diplomatic spat that has threatened Riyadh’s financial life line to the cash-strapped South Asian nation.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Riyadh at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT), the embassy said. A military source said the head of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General Faiz Hameed is accompanying Bajwa. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh and Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; writing by Lisa Barrington; editing by Jason Neely)

