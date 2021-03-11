Pakistan to block social media app TikTok on court order, says telecoms regulator

ISLAMABAD, March 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan will block social media app TikTok on a court order, a spokesman for the country’s telecoms regulator said on Thursday.

“The court has asked PTA to block access to TikTok,” Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) spokesman Khurram Mehran told Reuters, adding the authority would comply with the order.

A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar said it was ordering the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, Jehanzeb Mehsud, a lawyer who represented the PTA, said. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Alex Richardson)