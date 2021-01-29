Pakistan government appeals against acquittal of men convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Pearl

FILE PHOTO: A portrait of the Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar at Fleet Street's journalists chapel St Brides Church prior to a memorial service in London March 5, 2002. REUTERS/Ian Waldie IW/NMB/File Photo

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan’s government on Friday petitioned the Supreme Court to review its decision to free an Islamist and his co-accused convicted of kidnapping and beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, the Pearl family’s lawyer Faisal Siddiqi said.

The court on Thursday acquitted British-born Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh and his co-accused, who had been convicted in 2002.

Pearl was investigating Islamist militants in Karachi when he was killed.