White House says US outraged by release of Daniel Pearl's killer

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The White House expressed outrage on Thursday that Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading American journalist Daniel Pearl.

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was the main suspect in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of the Wall Street Journal reporter, was acquitted by a panel of three judges.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki called the decision “an affront to terror victims everywhere.”