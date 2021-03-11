Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Technology

Pakistani court orders govt to ban social media app TikTok -lawyer

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, March 11 (Reuters) - A Pakistan high court on Thursday said it would order the government to ban social media app TikTok in the country, a lawyer representing Pakistan’s telecommunications regulator said.

A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar said it was ordering the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, Jehanzeb Mehsud, who represented Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in the case, told Reuters. (Reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar, Pakistan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

