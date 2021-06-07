More than 30 dead in southern Pakistan train collision -police

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (Reuters) - More than 30 people have died after two trains collided in southern Pakistan on Monday, a police official told local media.

At least 30 dead had been transported to surrounding hospitals, senior district police official Umar Tufail told local television channel Geo News.

He said he expected the toll to shoot up as there were still mangled train compartments that rescuers had not been able to access despite the passage of hours since the accident in the Ghotki district of the southern Sindh province.

He said there were up to 25 people in one compartment yet to be accessed. (Reporting by Gibran Peshimam)