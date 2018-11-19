Palantir to offer cancer analytics under JV deal with Germany's Merck

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc will set up an exclusive cancer research joint venture with German lab supplies company Merck KGaA, as the U.S. data analytics and security firm makes further inroads into health care.

The new U.S.-based venture, called Syntropy, will offer cancer data analytics tools to research centres, combining Palantir’s Foundry data platform with the customer knowledge of Merck’s Life Science business, known as MilliporeSigma in North America, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Syntropy will help medical researchers to structure and analyse data from various sources and to selectively share the insight with external partners, they added.