Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc reported a 40% rise in sales in its second quarterly results since going public in September last year.

Its revenue rose to $322.1 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)