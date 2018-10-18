FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 12:28 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Data company Palantir weighs IPO - WSJ

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Data analytics and security company Palantir Technologies Inc is weighing an initial public offering with a valuation of as much as $41 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Palantir is discussing with investment banks Credit Suisse Group AG and Morgan Stanley and plans to go public as soon as the second half of 2019, the WSJ reported here

Palantir, best known for helping the U.S. government track down al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, was valued at about $20 billion in 2015. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

