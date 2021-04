FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price arrives to speak at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said aid to the Palestinians that the Biden administration renewed on Wednesday was “absolutely consistent” with relevant U.S. law.

U.S. development partners in the West Bank and Gaza have “aggressive risk mitigation systems” in place to ensure assistance goes to those intended, Price said.