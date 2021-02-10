UPDATE 2-Platinum, palladium and rhodium in short supply –Johnson Matthey

(Adds detail, quotes, tables, graphics) By Peter Hobson LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Platinum, palladium and rhodium used by the auto industry to filter emissions from engine exhausts were all in short supply last year, data from specialist materials firm Johnson Matthey showed on Wednesday, as prices for the metals soared. Supply shortfalls have driven rapid price gains, with platinum trading at six-year highs and rhodium RHOD-LON and palladium close to record levels. A shortfall is expected for palladium and rhodium this year as well, the third consecutive annual deficit for rhodium and the tenth for palladium, Johnson Matthey researcher Rupen Raithatha said. Platinum may see a third consecutive annual deficit in 2021, depending on how much metal is stockpiled by investors, he said. All three metals are used in catalytic converters to reduce harmful emissions, and tightening environmental regulation is forcing auto makers to put more into each vehicle. Platinum is also in demand by other industies, for jewellery and as an investment. Johnson Matthey is a leading autocatalyst manufacturer. It said the 7 million-8 million ounce a year platinum market was undersupplied by 390,000 ounces in 2020 after a shortfall of 301,000 ounces in 2019. The 10 million ounce a year palladium market saw a shortfall of 606,000 ounces, down from 893,000 ounces in 2019. The 1 million ounce rhodium market was undersupplied by 84,000 ounces last year, up from 38,000 ounces in 2019. The company said its numbers for 2020 were preliminary estimates. Both demand and supply were curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted mining and recycling and depressed industrial activity and vehicle and jewellery sales. Supply was particularly hard hit due to the closure for several months of a major processing plant run by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) in South Africa. Raithatha said he expected both supply and demand to bounce back strongly this year as the virus is contained. He said around 1 million ounces of unprocessed inventory had built up while the Amplats plant was closed which would be worked through during 2021 and 2022, adding to supply. Following are numbers for 2020 and comparisons. PLATINUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES) 2019 2020 % change SUPPLY Mine supply 6077 4888 -20% Recyling 2082 1642 -21% TOTAL SUPPLY 8159 6530 -20% DEMAND Autocatalyst 2858 2224 -22% Chemical 676 614 -9% Electronics 230 239 4% Glass 441 378 -14% Investment 1131 901 -20% Jewellery 2056 1581 -23% 230 206 -10% Petroleum 251 322 28% Other 587 455 -22% TOTAL DEMAND 8460 6920 -18% Physical -301 -390 30% Surplus/Deficit PALLADIUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES) 2019 2020 % change SUPPLY Mine supply 7117 6167 -13% Recyling 3407 3121 -8% TOTAL SUPPLY 10524 9288 -12% DEMAND Autocatalyst 9672 8497 -12% Chemical 499 486 -3% Dental 313 239 -24% Electronics 714 634 -11% Investment -87 -186 114% Jewellery 130 93 -28% Other 176 131 -26% TOTAL DEMAND 11417 9894 -13% Physical -893 -606 -32% Surplus/Deficit RHODIUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES) 2019 2020 % change SUPPLY Mine supply 760 583 -23% Recyling 357 338 -5% TOTAL SUPPLY 1117 921 -18% DEMAND Autocatalyst 1023 925 -10% Chemical 60 56 -7% Electronics 6 6 0% Glass 45 7 -84% Other 21 11 -48% TOTAL DEMAND 1155 1005 -13% Physical -38 -84 121% Surplus/Deficit Source: Johnson Matthey (Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Jason Neely and Elaine Hardcastle)