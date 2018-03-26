CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Malaysia's March 1 - 25 palm oil exports rise 9.5 pct -AmSpec Agri

(Corrects February 1-25 data for all products) KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 (Reuters) - KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1 - 25 rose 9.5 percent to 1,165,833 tonnes from 1,064,823 tonnes shipped during February 1 - 25, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for March 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS March 1 - 25 Feb 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 476,081 371,075 RBD palm oil 28,710 80,655 RBD palm olein 328,440 232,196 RBD palm stearin 63,553 60,860 Crude palm kernel oil 29,433 46,480 Palm fatty acid distillate 61,325 36,360 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % February 1,144,673 -144,845 -11.2 January 1,289,518 -132,552 -9.3 December 1,422,070 +89,728 +6.7 November 1,332,342 -74,364 -5.3 October 1,406,706 +33,716 +2.5 September 1,372,990 +129,629 +10.4 August 1,243,361 +3,954 +0.3 July 1,239,407 +48,824 +4.1 June 1,190,583 -115,791 -8.9 May 1,306,374 +180,432 +16.0 April 1,125,942 +49,702 +4.6 March 1,076,240 +68,200 +6.8 February 1,008,040 -166,853 -14.2 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com