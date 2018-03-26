FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 7:12 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Malaysia's March 1 - 25 palm oil exports rise 9.5 pct -AmSpec Agri

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects February 1-25 data for all products)
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 (Reuters) - KUALA LUMPUR, March 26
(Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1 -
25 rose 9.5 percent to 1,165,833 tonnes from 1,064,823 tonnes
shipped during February 1 - 25, independent inspection company
AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday.
    Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm
export figures for March 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in
tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS
                               March 1 - 25         Feb 1 - 25
   Crude palm oil                   476,081            371,075
   RBD palm oil                      28,710             80,655
   RBD palm olein                   328,440            232,196
   RBD palm stearin                  63,553             60,860
   Crude palm kernel oil             29,433             46,480
   Palm fatty acid distillate        61,325             36,360

(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
February             1,144,673         -144,845     -11.2
January              1,289,518         -132,552     -9.3
December             1,422,070         +89,728      +6.7
November             1,332,342         -74,364      -5.3
October              1,406,706         +33,716      +2.5
September            1,372,990         +129,629     +10.4
August               1,243,361         +3,954       +0.3
July                 1,239,407         +48,824      +4.1
June                 1,190,583         -115,791     -8.9
May                  1,306,374         +180,432     +16.0
April                1,125,942         +49,702      +4.6
March                1,076,240         +68,200      +6.8
February             1,008,040         -166,853     -14.2

Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email:
areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
