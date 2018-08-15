FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 4:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Aug 1 - 15 palm oil exports fall 14.6 pct -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1 - 15 fell 14.6 percent
to 415,719 tonnes from 486,609 tonnes shipped during July 1 - 15, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Wednesday.
Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for August 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Aug 1 - 15        July 1 - 15
   Crude palm oil                    60,800             46,855
   RBD palm oil                      44,395             43,390
   RBD palm olein                   133,648            196,820
   RBD palm stearin                  18,485             30,390
   Crude palm kernel oil              7,500             17,500
   Palm fatty acid distillate        22,665             17,520
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change      m/m %
July                 1,030,909         -42,315        -3.9
June                 1,073,224         -123,581       -10.3
May                  1,196,805         -114,965       -8.8
April                1,311,770         -79,613        -5.7
March                1,391,383         +246,710       +21.6
February             1,144,673         -144,845       -11.2
January              1,289,518         -132,552       -9.3
December             1,422,070         +89,728        +6.7
November             1,332,342         -74,364        -5.3
October              1,406,706         +33,716        +2.5
September            1,372,990         +129,629       +10.4
August               1,243,361         +3,954         +0.3
July                 1,239,407         +48,824        +4.1
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
