UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Aug 1 - 15 palm oil exports fall 14.6 pct -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1 - 15 fell 14.6 percent to 415,719 tonnes from 486,609 tonnes shipped during July 1 - 15, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Wednesday. Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for August 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Aug 1 - 15 July 1 - 15 Crude palm oil 60,800 46,855 RBD palm oil 44,395 43,390 RBD palm olein 133,648 196,820 RBD palm stearin 18,485 30,390 Crude palm kernel oil 7,500 17,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 22,665 17,520 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % July 1,030,909 -42,315 -3.9 June 1,073,224 -123,581 -10.3 May 1,196,805 -114,965 -8.8 April 1,311,770 -79,613 -5.7 March 1,391,383 +246,710 +21.6 February 1,144,673 -144,845 -11.2 January 1,289,518 -132,552 -9.3 December 1,422,070 +89,728 +6.7 November 1,332,342 -74,364 -5.3 October 1,406,706 +33,716 +2.5 September 1,372,990 +129,629 +10.4 August 1,243,361 +3,954 +0.3 July 1,239,407 +48,824 +4.1