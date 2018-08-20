UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Aug 1 - 20 palm oil exports fall 10.6 pct -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1 - 20 fell 10.6 percent to 609,098 tonnes from 681,178 tonnes shipped during July 1 - 20, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for August 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Aug 1 - 20 July 1 - 20 Crude palm oil 109,300 84,305 RBD palm oil 53,345 66,840 RBD palm olein 180,762 230,477 RBD palm stearin 25,835 39,970 Crude palm kernel oil 20,300 17,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 38,215 33,820 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % July 1,030,909 -42,315 -3.9 June 1,073,224 -123,581 -10.3 May 1,196,805 -114,965 -8.8 April 1,311,770 -79,613 -5.7 March 1,391,383 +246,710 +21.6 February 1,144,673 -144,845 -11.2 January 1,289,518 -132,552 -9.3 December 1,422,070 +89,728 +6.7 November 1,332,342 -74,364 -5.3 October 1,406,706 +33,716 +2.5 September 1,372,990 +129,629 +10.4 August 1,243,361 +3,954 +0.3 July 1,239,407 +48,824 +4.1 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com