FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
August 20, 2018 / 5:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Aug 1 - 20 palm oil exports fall 10.6 pct -AmSpec Agri

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1 - 20 fell 10.6 percent
to 609,098 tonnes from 681,178 tonnes shipped during July 1 - 20, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Monday.
Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for August 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Aug 1 - 20        July 1 - 20
   Crude palm oil                   109,300             84,305
   RBD palm oil                      53,345             66,840
   RBD palm olein                   180,762            230,477
   RBD palm stearin                  25,835             39,970
   Crude palm kernel oil             20,300             17,500
   Palm fatty acid distillate        38,215             33,820
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change      m/m %
July                 1,030,909         -42,315        -3.9
June                 1,073,224         -123,581       -10.3
May                  1,196,805         -114,965       -8.8
April                1,311,770         -79,613        -5.7
March                1,391,383         +246,710       +21.6
February             1,144,673         -144,845       -11.2
January              1,289,518         -132,552       -9.3
December             1,422,070         +89,728        +6.7
November             1,332,342         -74,364        -5.3
October              1,406,706         +33,716        +2.5
September            1,372,990         +129,629       +10.4
August               1,243,361         +3,954         +0.3
July                 1,239,407         +48,824        +4.1
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.