UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Aug palm oil exports rise 4.0 pct -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August rose 4.0 percent to 1,072,524 tonnes from 1,030,909 tonnes shipped during July, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Friday. Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for August compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Aug July Crude palm oil 135,000 132,725 RBD palm oil 100,909 87,554 RBD palm olein 331,077 357,164 RBD palm stearin 67,120 83,190 Crude palm kernel oil 28,300 21,000 Palm fatty acid distillate 61,925 59,820 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,072,524 +41,615 +4.0 July 1,030,909 -42,315 -3.9 June 1,073,224 -123,581 -10.3 May 1,196,805 -114,965 -8.8 April 1,311,770 -79,613 -5.7 March 1,391,383 +246,710 +21.6 February 1,144,673 -144,845 -11.2 January 1,289,518 -132,552 -9.3 December 1,422,070 +89,728 +6.7 November 1,332,342 -74,364 -5.3 October 1,406,706 +33,716 +2.5 September 1,372,990 +129,629 +10.4 August 1,243,361 +3,954 +0.3