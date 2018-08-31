FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 4:25 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Aug palm oil exports rise 4.0 pct -AmSpec Agri

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August rose 4.0 percent
to 1,072,524 tonnes from 1,030,909 tonnes shipped during July, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Friday.
Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for August compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                        Aug               July
   Crude palm oil                   135,000            132,725
   RBD palm oil                     100,909             87,554
   RBD palm olein                   331,077            357,164
   RBD palm stearin                  67,120             83,190
   Crude palm kernel oil             28,300             21,000
   Palm fatty acid distillate        61,925             59,820
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
August               1,072,524         +41,615       +4.0
July                 1,030,909         -42,315       -3.9
June                 1,073,224         -123,581       -10.3
May                  1,196,805         -114,965       -8.8
April                1,311,770         -79,613        -5.7
March                1,391,383         +246,710       +21.6
February             1,144,673         -144,845       -11.2
January              1,289,518         -132,552       -9.3
December             1,422,070         +89,728        +6.7
November             1,332,342         -74,364        -5.3
October              1,406,706         +33,716        +2.5
September            1,372,990         +129,629       +10.4
August               1,243,361         +3,954         +0.3
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
