UPDATE 1-Malaysia's July palm oil exports fall 3.9 pct -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July fell 3.9 percent to 1,030,909 tonnes from 1,073,224 tonnes shipped during June, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Tuesday. Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for July compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS July June Crude palm oil 132,725 155,217 RBD palm oil 87,554 84,253 RBD palm olein 357,164 361,538 RBD palm stearin 83,190 96,940 Crude palm kernel oil 21,000 25,200 Palm fatty acid distillate 59,820 141,245 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % July 1,030,909 -42,315 -3.9 June 1,073,224 -123,581 -10.3 May 1,196,805 -114,965 -8.8 April 1,311,770 -79,613 -5.7 March 1,391,383 +246,710 +21.6 February 1,144,673 -144,845 -11.2 January 1,289,518 -132,552 -9.3 December 1,422,070 +89,728 +6.7 November 1,332,342 -74,364 -5.3 October 1,406,706 +33,716 +2.5 September 1,372,990 +129,629 +10.4 August 1,243,361 +3,954 +0.3 July 1,239,407 +48,824 +4.1 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com