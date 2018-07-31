FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 4:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's July palm oil exports fall 3.9 pct -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July fell 3.9 percent
to 1,030,909 tonnes from 1,073,224 tonnes shipped during June, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Tuesday.
Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for July compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                       July               June
   Crude palm oil                   132,725            155,217
   RBD palm oil                      87,554             84,253
   RBD palm olein                   357,164            361,538
   RBD palm stearin                  83,190             96,940
   Crude palm kernel oil             21,000             25,200
   Palm fatty acid distillate        59,820            141,245
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change      m/m %
July                 1,030,909         -42,315        -3.9
June                 1,073,224         -123,581       -10.3
May                  1,196,805         -114,965       -8.8
April                1,311,770         -79,613        -5.7
March                1,391,383         +246,710       +21.6
February             1,144,673         -144,845       -11.2
January              1,289,518         -132,552       -9.3
December             1,422,070         +89,728        +6.7
November             1,332,342         -74,364        -5.3
October              1,406,706         +33,716        +2.5
September            1,372,990         +129,629       +10.4
August               1,243,361         +3,954         +0.3
July                 1,239,407         +48,824        +4.1
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
