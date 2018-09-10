FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 4:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Sept 1 - 10 palm oil exports rise 69.5 pct -AmSpec Agri

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 10 rose 69.5 percent
to 506,212 tonnes from 298,610 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 10, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday.
Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for September 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                Sept 1 - 10         Aug 1 - 10
   Crude palm oil                   189,175             47,800
   RBD palm oil                      30,770             26,195
   RBD palm olein                   140,830            124,878
   RBD palm stearin                  15,323             16,279
   Crude palm kernel oil              4,500                N/A
   Palm fatty acid distillate        10,020              9,400
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
August               1,072,524         +41,615       +4.0
July                 1,030,909         -42,315       -3.9
June                 1,073,224         -123,581       -10.3
May                  1,196,805         -114,965       -8.8
April                1,311,770         -79,613        -5.7
March                1,391,383         +246,710       +21.6
February             1,144,673         -144,845       -11.2
January              1,289,518         -132,552       -9.3
December             1,422,070         +89,728        +6.7
November             1,332,342         -74,364        -5.3
October              1,406,706         +33,716        +2.5
September            1,372,990         +129,629       +10.4
August               1,243,361         +3,954         +0.3
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
