UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Sept 1 - 10 palm oil exports rise 69.5 pct -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 10 rose 69.5 percent to 506,212 tonnes from 298,610 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 10, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for September 1 to 10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Sept 1 - 10 Aug 1 - 10 Crude palm oil 189,175 47,800 RBD palm oil 30,770 26,195 RBD palm olein 140,830 124,878 RBD palm stearin 15,323 16,279 Crude palm kernel oil 4,500 N/A Palm fatty acid distillate 10,020 9,400 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,072,524 +41,615 +4.0 July 1,030,909 -42,315 -3.9 June 1,073,224 -123,581 -10.3 May 1,196,805 -114,965 -8.8 April 1,311,770 -79,613 -5.7 March 1,391,383 +246,710 +21.6 February 1,144,673 -144,845 -11.2 January 1,289,518 -132,552 -9.3 December 1,422,070 +89,728 +6.7 November 1,332,342 -74,364 -5.3 October 1,406,706 +33,716 +2.5 September 1,372,990 +129,629 +10.4 August 1,243,361 +3,954 +0.3 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com