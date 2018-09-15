UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Sept 1 - 15 palm oil exports rise 78.7 pct -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 15 rose 78.7 percent to 742,997 tonnes from 415,719 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 15, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Saturday. Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for September 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Sept 1 - 15 Aug 1 - 15 Crude palm oil 207,520 60,800 RBD palm oil 62,900 44,395 RBD palm olein 220,640 133,648 RBD palm stearin 25,523 18,485 Crude palm kernel oil 7,050 7,500 Palm fatty acid distillate 15,720 22,665 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,072,524 +41,615 +4.0 July 1,030,909 -42,315 -3.9 June 1,073,224 -123,581 -10.3 May 1,196,805 -114,965 -8.8 April 1,311,770 -79,613 -5.7 March 1,391,383 +246,710 +21.6 February 1,144,673 -144,845 -11.2 January 1,289,518 -132,552 -9.3 December 1,422,070 +89,728 +6.7 November 1,332,342 -74,364 -5.3 October 1,406,706 +33,716 +2.5 September 1,372,990 +129,629 +10.4 August 1,243,361 +3,954 +0.3 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com