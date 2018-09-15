FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2018 / 5:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Sept 1 - 15 palm oil exports rise 78.7 pct -AmSpec Agri

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 15 rose 78.7 percent
to 742,997 tonnes from 415,719 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 15, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Saturday.
Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for September 1 to 15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                Sept 1 - 15         Aug 1 - 15
   Crude palm oil                   207,520             60,800
   RBD palm oil                      62,900             44,395
   RBD palm olein                   220,640            133,648
   RBD palm stearin                  25,523             18,485
   Crude palm kernel oil              7,050              7,500
   Palm fatty acid distillate        15,720             22,665
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
August               1,072,524         +41,615       +4.0
July                 1,030,909         -42,315       -3.9
June                 1,073,224         -123,581       -10.3
May                  1,196,805         -114,965       -8.8
April                1,311,770         -79,613        -5.7
March                1,391,383         +246,710       +21.6
February             1,144,673         -144,845       -11.2
January              1,289,518         -132,552       -9.3
December             1,422,070         +89,728        +6.7
November             1,332,342         -74,364        -5.3
October              1,406,706         +33,716        +2.5
September            1,372,990         +129,629       +10.4
August               1,243,361         +3,954         +0.3
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
