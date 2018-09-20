FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 4:26 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Sept 1 - 20 palm oil exports rise 72.7 pct -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 20 rose 72.7 percent
to 1,051,807 tonnes from 609,098 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 20, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Thursday.
Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for September 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
                                Sept 1 - 20         Aug 1 - 20
   Crude palm oil                   271,170            109,300
   RBD palm oil                      93,345             53,345
   RBD palm olein                   315,020            180,762
   RBD palm stearin                  59,333             25,835
   Crude palm kernel oil              7,050             20,300
   Palm fatty acid distillate        25,420             38,215
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change      m/m %
August               1,072,524         +41,615        +4.0
July                 1,030,909         -42,315        -3.9
June                 1,073,224         -123,581       -10.3
May                  1,196,805         -114,965       -8.8
April                1,311,770         -79,613        -5.7
March                1,391,383         +246,710       +21.6
February             1,144,673         -144,845       -11.2
January              1,289,518         -132,552       -9.3
December             1,422,070         +89,728        +6.7
November             1,332,342         -74,364        -5.3
October              1,406,706         +33,716        +2.5
September            1,372,990         +129,629       +10.4
August               1,243,361         +3,954         +0.3
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com
