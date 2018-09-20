UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Sept 1 - 20 palm oil exports rise 72.7 pct -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1 - 20 rose 72.7 percent to 1,051,807 tonnes from 609,098 tonnes shipped during August 1 - 20, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Thursday. Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for September 1 to 20 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Sept 1 - 20 Aug 1 - 20 Crude palm oil 271,170 109,300 RBD palm oil 93,345 53,345 RBD palm olein 315,020 180,762 RBD palm stearin 59,333 25,835 Crude palm kernel oil 7,050 20,300 Palm fatty acid distillate 25,420 38,215 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % August 1,072,524 +41,615 +4.0 July 1,030,909 -42,315 -3.9 June 1,073,224 -123,581 -10.3 May 1,196,805 -114,965 -8.8 April 1,311,770 -79,613 -5.7 March 1,391,383 +246,710 +21.6 February 1,144,673 -144,845 -11.2 January 1,289,518 -132,552 -9.3 December 1,422,070 +89,728 +6.7 November 1,332,342 -74,364 -5.3 October 1,406,706 +33,716 +2.5 September 1,372,990 +129,629 +10.4 August 1,243,361 +3,954 +0.3 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com