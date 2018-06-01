Palo Alto names former SoftBank exec as CEO

June 1 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks Inc said on Friday it named former SoftBank Group Corp President Nikesh Arora chief executive officer and chairman, effective June 6.

Arora had previously served as chief business officer at Alphabet Inc’s Google.

Palo Alto also reported third-quarter revenue of $567.1 million, beating analysts’ average estimate of $546.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up 1.2 percent at $211.6 in extended trading. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)