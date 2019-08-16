Palo Alto executive VP of worldwide sales steps down

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc said on Friday its executive vice president of worldwide sales, Dave Peranich, is stepping down after three years in the cyber security company.

The company's shares closed down 7.2% on Friday after news website the Information first reported about the departure. (bit.ly/2NgnS2u)

Peranich will leave Palo Alto at the end of September, the company said, adding that a search for his replacement is underway.

In June last year, the company named former SoftBank Group Corp president Nikesh Arora as its chief executive officer and chairman, and Google veteran Amit Singh was appointed as its president in October. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)