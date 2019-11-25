Company News
November 25, 2019 / 9:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Palo Alto beats quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 and 2 to say Palo Alto beat, not missed, revenue estimates; drops reference to shares and reason in paragraph 1)

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks Inc on Monday reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Revenue rose 18% to $771.9 million in the first quarter ended Oct. 31, beating analysts’ expectations of $767.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $59.6 million, or 62 cents per share, from $38.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Chinmay Rautmare in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

