Company News
September 4, 2019 / 8:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Palo Alto beats revenue on strength of cloud security business

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by strong demand in its cloud security business.

Separately, the company said it will acquire Zingbox, an IoT security provider, for $75 million in cash.

Total revenue rose 22.4% to $805.8 million in the fourth quarter ended July 31. Analysts were expecting $802.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a net loss of $20.8 million, or 22 cents per share, compared to a profit of $7 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below