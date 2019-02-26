Company News
February 26, 2019 / 9:22 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Palo Alto Networks quarterly revenue rises 30 pct

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong growth in its cloud security business.

Net loss narrowed to $2.6 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended Jan. 31, from $25.6 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $711.2 million from $545.6 million.

The company also said it would repurchase $1 billion of its shares. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below