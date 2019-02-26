Palo Alto Networks quarterly revenue rises 30 pct

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong growth in its cloud security business.

Net loss narrowed to $2.6 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended Jan. 31, from $25.6 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $711.2 million from $545.6 million.

The company also said it would repurchase $1 billion of its shares. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)