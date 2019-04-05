Japan's Pan Pacific plans 1 pct cut in H1 copper output y/y

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest copper smelter, said on Friday it plans to produce 298,400 tonnes of refined copper from April to September, down 1 percent from a year earlier. Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) is 67.8 percent owned by JXTG Holdings Inc and 32.2 percent owned by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd. Following are details of PPC's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the second half of the financial 2018/19 year and actual production in the first half of 2018/19. (Copper in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms): H1 FY19/20 H2 FY18/19 H1 FY18/19 Copper 298,400 296,100 301,400 Gold 18,600 18,100 19,000 Silver 140,500 163,200 166,200 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)