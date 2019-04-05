Basic Materials
April 5, 2019 / 4:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Pan Pacific plans 1 pct cut in H1 copper output y/y

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's
biggest copper smelter, said on Friday it plans to produce
298,400 tonnes of refined copper from April to September, down 1
percent from a year earlier.
    Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) is 67.8 percent owned by JXTG
Holdings Inc and 32.2 percent owned by Mitsui Mining
and Smelting Co Ltd.
    Following are details of PPC's output plan, with comparisons
against estimated production in the second half of the financial
2018/19 year and actual production in the first half of 2018/19.
    (Copper in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms):     
             H1 FY19/20  H2 FY18/19  H1 FY18/19
  Copper        298,400     296,100     301,400
    Gold         18,600      18,100      19,000
  Silver        140,500     163,200     166,200
 
 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below