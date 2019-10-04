Basic Materials
Japan's Pan Pacific plans 1.9% increase in H2 copper output y/y

1 Min Read

    TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's
biggest copper smelter, said on Friday it plans to produce
302,000 tonnes of refined copper between October and March, up
1.9% from a year earlier.
    PPC is 67.8% owned by JXTG Holdings Inc and 32.2%
owned by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd.
    Following are details of PPC's output plan, with comparisons
against estimated production in the first half of the financial
2019/20 year and actual production in the second half of
2018/19.
    
    (Copper in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms):     
           H2 FY19/20  H1 FY19/20  H2 FY18/19
  Copper      302,000     299,000     296,500
    Gold       19,200      19,100      18,000
  Silver      141,000     181,000     167,000
 
 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)
