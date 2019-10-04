Japan's Pan Pacific plans 1.9% increase in H2 copper output y/y

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter, said on Friday it plans to produce 302,000 tonnes of refined copper between October and March, up 1.9% from a year earlier. PPC is 67.8% owned by JXTG Holdings Inc and 32.2% owned by Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd. Following are details of PPC's output plan, with comparisons against estimated production in the first half of the financial 2019/20 year and actual production in the second half of 2018/19. (Copper in tonnes, gold and silver in kilograms): H2 FY19/20 H1 FY19/20 H2 FY18/19 Copper 302,000 299,000 296,500 Gold 19,200 19,100 18,000 Silver 141,000 181,000 167,000 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)