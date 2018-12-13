Industrials
Tribunal orders Panama canal construction group to pay back $848 mln - canal authority

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Panama Canal Authority said on Wednesday that an arbitration tribunal has ordered the construction consortium behind the waterway’s expansion to pay back nearly $848 million to the canal authority.

The ruling from the Miami-based tribunal stems from a protracted dispute between the canal authority and a group of builders, including Spain’s Sacyr and Italy’s Salini Impregilo, over cost overruns related to the canal’s expansion, which was completed in 2016. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Sandra Maler)

