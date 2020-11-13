Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Airlines

UPDATE 1-Panama's Copa Airlines to resume flights to Venezuela late November

By Elida Moreno

1 Min Read

(Adds details from statement)

PANAMA CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Panama’s Copa Airlines said on Thursday that it would resume flights to Venezuela on Nov. 24 following an eight-month suspension because of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Copa Airlines will initially operate three flights a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from Panama to Caracas but is waiting to receive authorization for other destinations, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Elida Moreno; writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up