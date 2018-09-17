FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 11:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Panama economy grew 1.98 pct in July, helped by fishing, transport

1 Min Read

 (Adds details on economic growth)
    PANAMA CITY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Panama's economy grew 1.98
percent in July compared to the same period a year earlier,
helped by growth in sectors including fishing, transportation
and communications, the government said on Monday.
    Nevertheless, the growth figures for July were the
second-lowest of the year so far, according to government
figures.
    The government did not disclose how much each sector grew.
Nevertheless, the transportation sector benefited from brisk
activity in the Panama Canal and international travel.
    The government is targeting economic growth of 4.5 percent
this year, below last year's 5.4 percent growth rate, due to
declines in sectors such as construction, which has been
hampered by strikes and fewer projects. 
    

 (Reporting by Elida Moreno
writing by Julia Love
Editing by Leslie Adler)
