UPDATE 1-Panama economy grew 1.98 pct in July, helped by fishing, transport

(Adds details on economic growth) PANAMA CITY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Panama's economy grew 1.98 percent in July compared to the same period a year earlier, helped by growth in sectors including fishing, transportation and communications, the government said on Monday. Nevertheless, the growth figures for July were the second-lowest of the year so far, according to government figures. The government did not disclose how much each sector grew. Nevertheless, the transportation sector benefited from brisk activity in the Panama Canal and international travel. The government is targeting economic growth of 4.5 percent this year, below last year's 5.4 percent growth rate, due to declines in sectors such as construction, which has been hampered by strikes and fewer projects. (Reporting by Elida Moreno writing by Julia Love Editing by Leslie Adler)