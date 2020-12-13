Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Panama suspends flights by Venezuelan airlines in tit-for-tat measure

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Panama’s aviation authority said flights by Venezuelan airlines to Panama would be canceled from this Sunday until Venezuela withdrew a suspension on services by Panamanian airline Copa to Venezuela, which was announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the authority said flights were suspended until Venezuela permitted Copa to resume its service and re-established “fair and equal” treatment under a bilateral accord. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

