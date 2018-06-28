REFILE-Panasonic flags battery shortages as Tesla Model 3 output picks up

(Corrects the day of the week to Thursday, not Friday, in the first paragraph)

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - A senior Panasonic Corp official on Thursday said a pickup in production of Tesla Inc’s Model 3 cars, after earlier delays, has resulted in occasional battery shortages.

Yoshio Ito, head of Panasonic’s automotive business, was speaking with shareholders after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk earlier this month said the U.S. automaker should achieve its 5,000 cars-per-week target by the end of June.

Panasonic currently produces battery cells for Tesla in Japan as well as at Tesla’s so-called Gigafactory in the U.S. state of Nevada, which Panasonic jointly operates.