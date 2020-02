TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Panasonic Corp jumped more than 8% in early Tuesday trade after the Japanese electronics conglomerate the previous day reported its first quarterly profit at its U.S. battery venture with Tesla Inc .

Tesla stock also surged on the news as well as on a bullish investor report. Shares in Elon Musk’s electric-car company zoomed 20% higher on Monday in its largest one-day gain since 2013. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kim Coghill)