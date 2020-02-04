UPDATE 2-Tesla's battery supplier stocks surge on Panasonic's first Gigafactory profit

* Tesla shares rise 20%, largest one-day gain since 2013

* Panasonic, LG Chem, CATL shares up 10% each

* Investors starting to believe in EV era -analysts (Rewrites throughout to add background and analyst comment)

By Makiko Yamazaki and Hyunjoo Jin

TOKYO/SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares and those of its Asian battery suppliers rallied sharply after Panasonic Corp said its automotive battery venture with Tesla was in the black for the first time.

Tesla itself soared 20% on Monday in its largest one-day gain since 2013, building on a surge in its stock after the company posted its second consecutive quarterly profit last week and said it would comfortably make more than half a million vehicles this year.

The rally added roughly $9 billion to Tesla’s Asian battery supply chain on Tuesday, vindicating Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk’s bet on the electric vehicle (EV) industry which was embraced much later by established automakers such as General Motors Co.

“Investors are now starting to believe that Tesla can make mass-volume electric vehicles, and automakers, battery makers and suppliers can make money from EVs,” said analyst Cho Hyun-ryul, at Samsung Securities.

Panasonic shares closed up 10% on Tuesday as the Japanese conglomerate said it was expanding production to keep pace with demand from Tesla, indicating the U.S. company was finally getting ahead of battery production bottlenecks it flagged last April. The daily percentage gain was the stock’s biggest in about four years.

Shares rose 10% in both South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd and China’s CATL, both of which signed battery-making deals with Tesla last week, ending the automaker’s exclusive partnership with Panasonic.

Shares of fellow EV battery makers SK Innovation Co Ltd and Samsung SDI Co Ltd rose 4.5% and 9% respectively.

POSCO Chemical Co Ltd, which recently signed a $1.6 billion deal to supply battery-making materials to LG Chem, rose 4.6%.

EV HOPE

Panasonic said on Monday it expects to stabilise profit at Tesla’s Gigafactory by next year, and that there is a lot of room to improve production efficiency for what is an EV’s most expensive component, accounting for about a third of total cost.

The firm is also gearing up to mitigate the loss of the exclusive Tesla partnership by setting up a joint venture with Toyota Motor Corp to develop a type of EV battery that the pair plan to sell to any automaker.

“When you look back, say two to three years ago, there were doubts about whether the EV era would arrive,” said analyst Kang Dong-jin at Hyundai Investment & Securities in Seoul.

“But now there is more viability about the sector thanks to Tesla’s strong sales and Europe’s tougher emissions regulations,” he said.

The European Union introduced tighter emission rules after Volkswagen AG said it had cheated diesel pollution tests. Britain on Tuesday will announce a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than previously planned.