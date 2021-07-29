Panasonic's Q1 profit surges on solid demand for home appliances, batteries

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp reported on Thursday a jump in its first-quarter operating profit as demand recovered for a wide range of products such as home appliances to automotive batteries.

Panasonic, a supplier of batteries to Tesla Inc, said profit for the April-June quarter rose to 104.4 billion yen ($950.98 million), from 3.8 billion yen a year earlier. ($1 = 109.7600 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)