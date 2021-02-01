Pandemic changes calculus for law firms tackling mental health

Almost a year since the first wave of U.S. COVID-19 shutdowns began, Cozen O’Connor is launching a new mental wellness seminar program to ensure its lawyers and staff are continuing to cope.

The new monthly series, which kicks off this month, is designed to help lawyers develop work-life balance skills, understand the neurological effects of stress and anxiety and reinforce positive coping mechanisms. The virtual events will feature wellness coaches and psychologists demonstrating best practices for working through the pandemic.

