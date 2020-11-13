Orrick says lawyers with kids or elderly parents can cut back on hours in pandemic

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe said this week that it will allow associates caring for children and elderly parents to temporarily work a reduced schedule with full pay during the pandemic. It also said lawyers and staff who endured compensation cuts earlier this year will receive back pay at the end of the month.

In an internal email to associates, Orrick chairman and CEO Mitch Zuklie said the firm is restoring all 2020 base compensation for associates and staff thanks to “solid client demand” through the pandemic.

