Jewelry maker Pandora hires head of new global e-commerce unit

COPENHAGEN, March 12 (Reuters) - Pandora has hired Karl Walsh to head its new global e-commerce division, the Danish jewelry maker said on Monday.

Walsh, 38, joins Pandora from Accenture and has previously worked at McKinsey & Co, Archetypes, Brandtone and Boston Consulting Group.

Pandora said the new division“should make it possible to strengthen cooperation with Pandora’s 100 markets and ensure rapid progress in the e-commerce field”.

Pandora also said on Monday that Minna Philipson, its senior vice president for global marketing since 2016, has decided to leave the company.

Pandora lags peers in online as a percentage of overall sales.

Shares in Pandora are down more than 26 percent over the past year hurt by lower sales in the United States, its largest market.

The firm, best known as a retailer of charm bracelets, further disappointed investors when it missed its own 2017 earnings forecast.